TNEA Counselling 2024: Round 2 tentative seat allotment result released at tneaonline.org, direct link here

Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has released TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 tentative seat allotment result today, August 13, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 2 can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org. TNEA Counselling 2024: Round 2 tentative seat allotment result out, link here

The official notice reads, “Tentative allotment has been released for second round candidates, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 14-08-2024, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be considered cancelled.”

As per the official schedule, the tentative allotment confirmation can be done from August 13 to August 14, 2024. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be done on August 15, 2024.

Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from August 15 to August 20, 2024. The release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be available before 10 am on August 23, 2024.

TNEA Counselling 2024: How to check round 2 seat allotment result

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Click on TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 tentative seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates allotment will be based on the preferential order of choices according to their rank, community and availability of seats. The candidate must confirm the seat within 2 days from the date of allotment. Non-confirmation of the allotted seat by the candidate will lead to loss of his/her seat and the candidate will be moved to the next round.

Counseling will be conducted online in 3 rounds and candidates will participate in corresponding rounds based on their rank. Each round will have 4 stages a) Choice Filling b) Allotment c) Confirmation of Allotment d) Reporting to College/TFC and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNEA.