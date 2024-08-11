TG PGECET Counselling 2024: Online registration deadline extended, check schedule here

TG PGECET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education, TSCHE, has extended the deadline for online counselling registration for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET 2024. TG PGECET Counselling 2024: Candidates can now submit their application forms till August 24, 2024. Check the full schedule here. (HT Archive)

According to the revised schedule, the deadline to submit applications for TG PGECET is now August 24, 2024. Candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so before the deadline on the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Also read: SSC CGL 2024: Window for online correction closes today at ssc.gov.in, check the steps make changes

Following this, the display of verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections if any through e-mail will be done on August 25.

Candidates will be allowed to exercise web options for Phase 1 from August 27 to August 28, 2024. The web options can be edited on August 29.

The TSCHE will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for Phase 1 on September 1.

The reporting at allotted colleges for verification of original certificates will be done between September 2 and September 5, 2024.

Also read: DU UG Admission 2024: Physical trials for ECA quota to commence from August 12, details here

The classes will also commence from September 2.

In terms of application fees, candidates from the unreserved categories need to pay ₹1200 for counselling registration. Whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories should pay a registration fee of ₹600.

Also read: MHT CET Counselling 2024: Window for option entry closes today at fe2024.mahacet.org, details here

The Council also stated that “candidates are required to carry all the original educational certificates (SSC/10th,10+2/Intermediate/equivalent, Degree or BE/B.Tech./Equivalent) for support of special category certificate verification.”

TG PGECET Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. On the home page, click on the ‘Register Here’ tab. Read the instructions carefully. On the new window, choose the entrance test that appeared and click on New Registration. Enter your credentials as asked and click on submit. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit it. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.