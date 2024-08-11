SSC CGL 2024: Window for online correction closes today at ssc.gov.in, check the steps make changes

Staff Selection Commission will close the online correction window for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 on Sunday, August 11. Candidates who seek to make changes in Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 application form have their last chance to do so on the official website ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL 2024: Window for online correction will close today at ssc.gov.in,

To make changes to the SSC CGL online application form, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Apply Online link.

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Make the necessary changes in the application form and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and a printed copy of the same for future reference.

The commission had earlier stated in a notice, that candidates should utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for any correction/ change required to be made in the already filled application form.

“Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand, etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” the notice stated.

It may be mentioned here that the SSC opened the correction window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination on August 10, 2024. The online registration began on June 24 and the deadline was till July 27, 2024.

The commission will select candidates through a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a document verification round. The user departments will verify the documents after the final results are declared.

The SSC CGL Tier I examination is scheduled to be held from September 9 to September 26, 2024.

Through the recruitment exam, the SSC seeks to fill approximately 17727 vacancies.

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to visit the official website for more related information.