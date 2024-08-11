CSIR UGC NET 2024: Last day to raise objections today at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 on Sunday, August 11. Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET 2024: Window to raise objections will close today at csirnet.nta.ac.in. (HT file image)

Candidates must note that the deadline to raise objections is 11:50 pm.

Furthermore, they will need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 to challenge the answer key. The NTA had stated that the challenges made by the candidates would be verified by a panel of Subject Experts, and in case the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET results 2024 will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key, the NTA stated earlier.

It may be mentioned here that the NTA released the provisional answer key on August 9 on its official website. Candidates needed to enter their Application Number and Date of birth on the login page to download the answer key.

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 examination was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The examination on July 25 and 26 was conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and a second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per the NTA, the examination was held in “348 centers located in 187 Cities across the Country for 2,25,335 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.”

The question paper consisted of three parts, all of which were of objective type, multiple choice questions. There was no break between papers.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET examination in July 2024 is held for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor/ PhD.

Candidates may contact the helpline number at 011-40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.infor assistance.