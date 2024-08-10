IIT Kanpur launches innovative SATHEE IBPS program for those preparing for a career in banking services, details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched the SATHEE IBPS, an innovative program that has been designed to help candidates prepare for banking exams conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The SATHEE IBPS has been designed to help candidates with comprehensive study material for the IBPS Clerk exam and seeks to expand its offerings to cover other IBPS exams in the future, a press release informed. (Representative image)

The SATHEE IBPS helps candidates with comprehensive study material for the IBPS Clerk exam and seeks to expand its offerings to cover other IBPS exams in the future.

It also provides high-quality educational resources to aspiring students across India. It prioritizes students from financially weaker backgrounds and remote areas, thereby ensuring equal opportunity and access to the highest quality learning materials.

Also read: FADA Academy and IIT Delhi collaborate to launch Advanced Certificate Program, details inside

As per a press release issued by the institute, that program has been launched with the support of the Ministry of Education.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, stated that the launch of SATHEE IBPS reaffirms the institution’s commitment to democratizing elite education, and also exemplifies the proactive use of technology to empower students nationwide, preparing them not just for exams but for a successful future in line with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020.

Also read: List of scholarships to consider to help students make their dreams come true

Highlighting the unique features of SATHEE IBPS, Amey Karkare, the Principal Investigator of the project, said “By incorporating our AI-driven tutoring system, SATHEE IBPS delivers a structured learning experience that adapts seamlessly to the distinct needs of every student, ensuring personalized support throughout their preparation journey.”

Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Education, said that the SATHEE IBPS platform is designed to bridge the digital divide, creating an educational environment for the aspirants preparing for IBPS and helping them excel in their ambitions, regardless of their geographic or economic limitations.

Also read: KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Meanwhile, aspirants can register for the SATHEE IBPS program through the dedicated portal ibps.iitk.ac.in or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

For more information, aspirants can visit the official website of IIT Kanpur.