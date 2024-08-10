FADA Academy and IIT Delhi collaborate to launch Advanced Certificate Program, details inside

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Academy, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), announced the launch of the Advanced Certificate Program in Automotive Operation and Future Technologies. This 7-day intensive program held at IIT Delhi campus, aims to revolutionise the automotive industry by equipping Dealer Principals and leadership teams at auto dealerships with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.(Handout )

This 7-day intensive program held at IIT Delhi campus, aims to revolutionise the automotive industry by equipping Dealer Principals and leadership teams at auto dealerships with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.

“This partnership with IIT Delhi marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower the automotive dealership community with advanced education and training. With the uncertainties in future technologies, such as different transmission systems, and the inherent complexities of dealership operations, it is crucial to get Dealer Principals ready to navigate these challenges. Our goal is to foster innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in the automotive sector,” said Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman of FADA Academy and Research.

Also Read: EducationUSA fair to be open to students from August 16, here's direct link to register

The curriculum includes automotive operations and future technologies, team dynamics, managing with power, change management, data mining, IT and AI in dealerships, charging infrastructure, battery technology, hybrid and alternate energy vehicles, automotive health monitoring, and sustainability.

“The curriculum is meticulously designed to cover both management and technical topics that are critical for the future of the automotive industry. Participants will gain insights from leading experts and hands-on experience in state-of-the-art laboratories at IIT Delhi,” said Dr Deepak Kumar, Professor at the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology, IIT Delhi.

Also Read: ISRO invites applications for free AI/ML and DL course, here's direct link to register

“This program provides a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical insights, particularly in the rapidly evolving fields of electric and hybrid vehicles. Our aim is to prepare participants to not only understand but also to lead the transformation towards more advanced and sustainable automotive technologies,” said Bijaya Ketan Panigrahi, Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi.

The curriculum also covers connected and autonomous vehicles, operations management, inventory and demand management, predictive analysis, financial and marketing management, and visits to related laboratories.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with IIT professors, and network with industry peers, mentioned the press release by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Academy.

Also Read: List of scholarships to consider to help students make their dreams come true