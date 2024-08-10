 KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 10, 2024 05:45 PM IST

KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result have been announced. The direct link is given here.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the mock allotment result on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET mock allotment result 2024 live updates

KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here
KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

The mock seat allotment result have been announced for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses but not for Medical, Dental and AYUSH.

Direct link to check KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result

KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result: How to check

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the mock allotment by following these steps.

  • Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka passes resolution to scrap NEET, calls to reinstate CET for UG medical admissions

The second mock allotment results will be released on August 14, 2024. The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates can be done from August 14 to August 18, 2024. The first round allotment result will be released on August 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

