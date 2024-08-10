KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: Round 1 allotment list releasing today on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 on August 10, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 can check the list on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The mock allotment result will be announced by 6 pm today. ...Read More

The KCET 2024 round 1 mock allotment Result was earlier scheduled to be out on August 7, which was postponed due to unknown reason.

The options entered by the candidates upto August 4, 2024 will be considered for first mock seat allotment.

The mock allotment list will be announced for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses but not for Medical, Dental and AYUSH.

The second mock seat allotment result will be out on August 14, 2024. The first seat allotment result will be released on August 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more details.