KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: Round 1 allotment list releasing today on kea.kar.nic.in
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 on August 10, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 can check the list on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The mock allotment result will be announced by 6 pm today. ...Read More
The KCET 2024 round 1 mock allotment Result was earlier scheduled to be out on August 7, which was postponed due to unknown reason.
The options entered by the candidates upto August 4, 2024 will be considered for first mock seat allotment.
The mock allotment list will be announced for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses but not for Medical, Dental and AYUSH.
The second mock seat allotment result will be out on August 14, 2024. The first seat allotment result will be released on August 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more details.
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: Know how mock allotment list will help candidates
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: Based on the Mock Seat Allotment a candidate can get an indicative allotment of college / course / stream as per his / her priority of options. This gives a clear idea to the candidate to change or retain the entered options. Candidates can get to know that the other candidate with lower merit is allotted a seat which he / she was eligible but for his / her not entering that option. Therefore, candidates will be given one more chance to change the priority of options or deletion or addition or re-ordering of the options.
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: The final seat allotment results are scheduled to be out on August 21.
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: To check the KCET results 2024, candidates need to enter their registration details.
Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
On the home page, click on KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
The Mock seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates (add/ alter/ rearrange/ delete the options) will be available on August 9 and can be done till August 11, 2024.
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: Candidates will need to enter their registration details to check the KCET results 2024.
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: The first seat allotment result will be released on August 21, 2024.
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 Live: The second mock seat allotment result will be out on August 14, 2024.
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 date: August 10, 2024
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2024 time: By 6 pm