NEET PG 2024: Wait finally over as medical students to appear for examination today, here is a documents checklist

Medical aspirants across India are finally appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 entrance examination today, August 11. Conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, the examination will be held in two shifts in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode. NEET PG Exam 2024 live updates NEET PG 2024: Exam being held on August 11 in two shifts, (Hindustan Times)

The examination will be conducted for 2,28,542 candidates across the country.

Appearing candidates are required to carry a list of important documents while appearing for the exam. These include:

Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card. Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre. Any one of government-issued original IDs including PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhaar Card with photograph. Good quality colour print out of e-Aadhaar Card with clearly visible photograph. The photograph should not have kinks, scratches and stains, and should positively match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card. Candidates without valid ID proof will not be allowed to enter the examination premises.

Notably, NEET PG 2024 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 23. However, the examination was postponed by the NBEMS as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid the paper leak controversies concerning the NEET UG and other crucial entrance examinations.

The revised NEET PG hall tickets were released on August 8, 2024. Along with the NEET PG hall tickets, the test center venue in the test city allocated was intimated through the admit card.

About the examination:

The NEET PG exam question paper comprises 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, and include 4 response options/ distractors in English only. Candidates will have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

Also worth mentioning here, the NBEMS had on Saturday issued an official notice wherein it explaining the normalisation method for the preparation of results.

In the official notice, the NBEMS said it “has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift including but not limited to INI-CET, in preparation of result for NEET-PG 2024.”

The NBEMS further referred to the AIIMS Delhi notice dated January 20, 2023, wherein it has been mentioned that the “Percentile score is the Normalised Score for the examination.”