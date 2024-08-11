NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Exams in two shifts today, check the documents to be carried, updates here
Ending days of wait and anticipation, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2024 entrance examination today. The examination will be conducted in two shifts in a single day in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode. Notably, the NEET PG exam question paper will comprise 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/ distractors in English only. Candidates will have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question....Read More
It may be mentioned here that the NEET PG 2024 was originally scheduled to be conducted on June 23. However, the examination was postponed as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid the paper leak controversies concerning the NEET UG and other crucial entrance examinations.
The NEET PG hall tickets were released on August 8, 2024. Along with the NEET PG hall tickets, the test centre venue in the test city allocated were intimated through the admit card.
Also worth mentioning here, the Supreme Court had on August 9 rejected a plea seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2024. The petitioners cited issues concerning travel arrangements to the allocated seats, and also sought disclosure of the normalisation formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.
The top court said in its verdict that it will not put the careers of over 2 lakh students in jeopardy, adding that the interests of a few petitioners could not overpower the broader concerns of the vast majority of students and their families.
NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: On Saturday, August 10, the NBEMS issued a notice wherein it had stated that it has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations.
NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Candidates appearing for NEET PG exam must ensure they carry the following documents:
- Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card.
- Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre.
- Any one of government-issued original IDs including PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhaar Card with photograph.
- Good quality colour print out of e-Aadhaar Card with clearly visible photograph. The photograph should not have kinks, scratches and stains, and should positively match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card.
