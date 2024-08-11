NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Exams in two shifts today, check the documents to be carried, updates here

Ending days of wait and anticipation, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2024 entrance examination today. The examination will be conducted in two shifts in a single day in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode. Notably, the NEET PG exam question paper will comprise 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/ distractors in English only. Candidates will have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question....Read More

It may be mentioned here that the NEET PG 2024 was originally scheduled to be conducted on June 23. However, the examination was postponed as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid the paper leak controversies concerning the NEET UG and other crucial entrance examinations.

The NEET PG hall tickets were released on August 8, 2024. Along with the NEET PG hall tickets, the test centre venue in the test city allocated were intimated through the admit card.

Also worth mentioning here, the Supreme Court had on August 9 rejected a plea seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2024. The petitioners cited issues concerning travel arrangements to the allocated seats, and also sought disclosure of the normalisation formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.

The top court said in its verdict that it will not put the careers of over 2 lakh students in jeopardy, adding that the interests of a few petitioners could not overpower the broader concerns of the vast majority of students and their families.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on NEET PG 2024, students' reactions and more.