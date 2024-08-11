Edit Profile
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Exams in two shifts today, check the documents to be carried, updates here

    By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
    Aug 11, 2024 8:40 AM IST
    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: The examination will be held for over 2 lakh students today. Check the important documents to be carried. Latest updates here.
    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Check the documents to be carried, updates here. (HT File Photo)
    Ending days of wait and anticipation, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2024 entrance examination today. The examination will be conducted in two shifts in a single day in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode. Notably, the NEET PG exam question paper will comprise 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/ distractors in English only. Candidates will have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question....Read More

    It may be mentioned here that the NEET PG 2024 was originally scheduled to be conducted on June 23. However, the examination was postponed as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid the paper leak controversies concerning the NEET UG and other crucial entrance examinations.

    The NEET PG hall tickets were released on August 8, 2024. Along with the NEET PG hall tickets, the test centre venue in the test city allocated were intimated through the admit card.

    Also worth mentioning here, the Supreme Court had on August 9 rejected a plea seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2024. The petitioners cited issues concerning travel arrangements to the allocated seats, and also sought disclosure of the normalisation formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.

    The top court said in its verdict that it will not put the careers of over 2 lakh students in jeopardy, adding that the interests of a few petitioners could not overpower the broader concerns of the vast majority of students and their families.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on NEET PG 2024, students' reactions and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 11, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: What did NBEMS say about normalisation?

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: On Saturday, August 10, the NBEMS issued a notice wherein it had stated that it has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations.

    Aug 11, 2024 8:33 AM IST

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: About hall tickets

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Candidates must ensure that they mandatorily carry the hall tickets. The NEET PG hall tickets were released on August 8, 2024.

    Aug 11, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Examination to be held in CBT mode

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: The NBEMS will be holding the examination in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode today.

    Aug 11, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Examination to be conducted in two shifts

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: The NEET PG examination will be conducted in two shifts in a single day.

    Aug 11, 2024 8:24 AM IST

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: How many candidates will be appearing for the examination today?

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: The NEET PG examination will be held for 2,28,542 candidates across the country.

    Aug 11, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Important documents to be carried

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Candidates appearing for NEET PG exam must ensure they carry the following documents:

    1. Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card.
    2. Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre.
    3. Any one of government-issued original IDs including PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhaar Card with photograph.
    4. Good quality colour print out of e-Aadhaar Card with clearly visible photograph. The photograph should not have kinks, scratches and stains, and should positively match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card.

    Aug 11, 2024 8:20 AM IST

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Exam to be conducted today

    NEET PG Exam 2024 Live: Examination to be conducted today for over 2 lakh candidates

