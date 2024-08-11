MHT CET Counselling 2024: Window for option entry closes today at fe2024.mahacet.org, details here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be closing the window for option entry for the CAP Round 1 on Sunday, August 11. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round and the names of whom have appeared in the final merit list can submit and confirm their choices on the official website at mahacet.org or fe2024.mahacet.org. MHT CET Counselling 2024: Window for option entry will close today at fe2024.mahacet.org, (HT Representative Image)

Notably, the option entry can be done by those candidates who have registered themselves for First Year Undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024-25.

The MHT CET 2024 final merit list was released on August 8. The merit list for the candidates was prepared on the basis of marks or scores secured by the candidate in the CET conducted by the Competent Authority or marks or scores secured in any other examination conducted by the concerned appropriate authority for the purpose of admission.

Next, the window for option entry was opened on August 9. As per the schedule, the provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be displayed on August 14, 2024.

Following this, candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept the offered seat through his/her log-in as per Allotment of CAP Round I from August 16 to August 18, 2024. The reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I can also be done during the same period.

The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II will be displayed on August 19.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website at mahacet.org or fe2024.mahacet.org.