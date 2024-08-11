Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration begins at bfuhs.ac.in, direct link here

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has started the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates who would like to participate in the admission process can submit their registration form on the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. According to the schedule posted on the official website, the last date for the submission of the application Form through the university website is August 15, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

According to the schedule posted on the official website, the last date for the submission of the application Form through the university website is August 15, 2024. The last date for candidates to deposit a fee of Rs. 5000 + 18% GST(Rs. 5900/-) & Rs. 2500 +18% GST (Rs. 2950/-) for SC candidates through the online payment gateway is August 16, 2024.

Candidates can carry on with their choice filling for the 1st round of online counselling from August 10, 2024, to August 24, 2024. After which the processing of seat allotment will be carried out from August 25, 2024, to August 27, 2024. The results of the 1st round of online counselling will be released on August 28, 2024, as per the schedule on the official website.

Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on the Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents if required.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here's the schedule for 1st Round of Online Counselling:

Choice filling for 1st Round of Online Counselling - 10.08.2024 to 24.08.2024

Processing of Seat Allotment - 25.08.2024 to 27.08.2024

Display of Result - 28.08.2024

For more information regarding eligibility, procedure and more, visit the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

