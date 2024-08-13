Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: JCECEB to begin registration soon at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, here’s how to apply

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, JCECEB will begin registration process for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024 soon. The registration process for Round 1 will begin and the link to apply will be available on the official website of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: JCECEB to begin registration soon

As per past trends, the counselling process begins in first week of August. This year however, the schedule has not been out yet.

All the candidates who have passed NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for MBBS and BDS courses admission in the state. Once the registration process begins, candidates can take admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) through this counselling process.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.

Register yourself by filling the required details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay counselling fee through payment gateway by credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI. The counselling fee is ₹1000/- for general/ EWS/ BC-1/ BC-II and ₹500/- for SC/ST/Female candidate of all categories/ Divyang candidate of any category.

The security money for government institutions is ₹20000/- for UR/EWS and ₹10000/- for ST, SC, OBC, PWD. For deemed/ private and both (government and private), the security money is ₹2 lakh for medical college and ₹1 lakh for dental college. For stray/ mop up round, the security money is ₹50000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JCECEB.



