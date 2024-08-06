Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration underway at medadmgujarat.org, direct link here

Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses has started the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration on August 3, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link on the official website at medadmgujarat.org. Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration underway, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling round is till August 13, 2024. The online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee can be done till 13 August 2024.

“ It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure. It is further advised that after completing the admission process, if the student qualifies for a refund of the refundable security deposit, the refund will be returned to the same bank account i.e. the bank account from which the transaction was done at the time of depositing the refundable security deposit. So, Make the transaction from the same account into which you want to get the refund of refundable security deposit”, read the official website.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to register

The registration can be done through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

Click on Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee or purchase of PIN can be done on payment of ₹1000/- + ₹10000 = ₹11000.

The verification of documents and submission of photocopies of documents at help centre can be done from August 5 to August 14, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses.