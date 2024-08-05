NEET PG 2024: AFA rings alarm bells ahead of exams, says confidential NBEMS letter containing key details leaked

Just when one thought that the saga of examination breaches had now taken a back seat, the latest social media post by the All FMGs Association (AFA) concerning the NEET PG 2024 has yet again rung alarm bells, only a few days before the examination. A latest post by the All FMGs Association (AFA) on X stated that a confidential letter of the NBEMS containing particulars of the NEET PG 2024 examination has been leaked. (Representative image)

The AFA took to X (formerly Twitter) wherein it posted a confidential letter from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS, the exam conducting body of NEET PG, containing details of the examination – from shift timing, mode of examination to details about examination centers, thereby raising concerns about the security in conducting a crucial medical entrance examination for medical students.

The AFA wrote, “It appears that a confidential letter from NBEMS has been leaked in public, containing information about the exam shift and the number of students taking the exam. If a confidential letter can be leaked, can we be confident about the security of the NEET PG paper?”

The letter in question, as posted by the AFA, has been marked confidential and ‘signed’ by Dr Abhijat Sheth, the President of NBEMS, and dated August 1, 2024, wherein he sought the assistance of the district administration and authorities for the smooth conduct of the exam.

As per the letter, the examination is to be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will be held from 9 AM to 12:30 PM, whereas the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3:30 to 7 PM.

Further, the entry of candidates will begin from 7 AM for the morning shift, and 1:30 PM for the afternoon shift. The letter states that the exam will be held in CBT (Computer-based Test) mode “requiring heavy use IT infrastructure”.

Moreover, the letter stated that the examination will be held pan India for 228542 candidates at 376 examination centres in 169 cities.

It may be mentioned here that the NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 23, but however, got postponed amid the paper leak fiasco concerning the NEET UG and other crucial entrance exams.

The post by AFA on leakage of the confidential letter does raise serious concerns ahead of the examinations considering that the NBEMS has so far not released any additional information about the ensuing examination on its official website.

Meanwhile, team Hindustan Times is trying to reach NBEMS authorities for a response.