Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications for Combined Technical Services Examination. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC CTS Exam 2024: Apply for 654 Assistant Engineer and other posts at tnpsc.gov.in

The registration process will end on August 24, 2024. The application correction window will open on August 28 and will close on August 30, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 654 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed the age of 21 years for all the posts, except for the post of Foreman Marine (Post Code: 1762). For the post of Foreman Marine the candidates should have completed 18 years.

All the appearing candidates can check the educational qualification on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts) will be conducted as single stage Written Examination. Marks obtained by the candidates in the Examination (Part B of Paper I and Paper II) would determine final ranking. The final selection will be made based on the total marks obtained by the candidate in the Examination (Part B of Paper I and Paper II) subject to rule of reservation of appointments.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs.100/-. The fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed. Candidates belonging to special categories can avail of exemption from paying examination fees as per eligibility criteria. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.