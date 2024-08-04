HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2424 posts begins on August 7 at hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service Commission, HPSC has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. The registration process will begin on August 7 and will conclude on August 27, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on August 7

This recruitment drive will fill up 2424 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a good academic record with a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from a accredited foreign university. All the candidates should have knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto matric standard or in higher education.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 42 years, as on before the 15days of the month net preceding the last date of submission of application to the Commission i.e. 15.07.2024.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of screening test, subject knowledge test, interview/ viva-voce.

The screening test comprises of 100 MCQs and the time duration is for 2 hours. The total marks is 100 and all questions will carry equal marks. Each question will have five options (A, B, C, D and E). One-fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The subject knowledge test duration is for 3 hours and the total marks is 150. The weightage of the interview will be 12.5%. The first merit list will be prepared by adding the marks of the subject knowledge test and interview/ viva-voce.

Application Fee

The application fee for male candidates is ₹1000/- and for female candidates is ₹250/-. The category wise application fee payable through net banking, debit card and credit card.