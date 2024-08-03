IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2024 out at ibps.in; direct link, exam day guidelines

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters or admit cards for the preliminary examination of group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) at regional rural banks. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims admit cards from the institute's website, ibps.in. The IBPS has released RRB Clerk Prelims call letters or admit cards on ibps.in

The preliminary exam is scheduled for August. The exact date and time for the exam will be mentioned on the admit cards.

The call letters of IBPS RRB Clerk prelims will be available for download up to August 18.

The ongoing recruitment drive for RRBs will fill a total of 5800 group B Office Assistant vacancies in the participating banks.

Here's the direct link to download the IBPS RRB Clerk admit card.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk prelims admit card/call letter?

Go to ibps.in. Open the RRB Clerk (group B Office Assistant) preliminary examination call letter download link. Provide your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Submit the details and download the call letter.

Along with the admit cards, the institute has also released an information handout for the candidates.

The preliminary examination will be held for 80 marks, and the duration of the test will be 45 minutes.

The paper will consist of 80 questions divided into two sections: Reasoning (40 questions, 40 marks) and Numerical Ability (40 questions, 40 marks). The candidates will have 25 minutes to answer questions in the first section and 20 minutes for the second section.

On the exam day, the candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a photograph (same as the one used in the application form) to be pasted on the call letter and an additional one to the exam venue. They must also carry a valid photo ID proof (original copy). The list of accepted photo IDs has been given on the information handout, which can be accessed using the link provided above.

For further details, candidates should visit the official website of the institute.