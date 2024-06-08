IBPS RRB Clerk registrations underway at ibps.in, know about eligibility, application process and more

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has begun the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) for the posts of Group “A” Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB clerk registrations underway at ibps.in. Check eligibility and other details below.

Candidates who wish to apply and meet the eligibility requirements can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in. The application process began on June 7 and will continue till June 27, 2024. In this article, we will look at some of the important points that candidates may keep in mind while submitting their applications.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The IBPS has stated that merely applying for, qualifying in the CRP, and getting provisionally allotted in one of the RRBs does not imply that a candidate will necessarily be eligible for employment in any of the Regional Rural Banks. It states, “The ultimate authority for recruitment is the Regional Rural Bank itself. The RRB concerned may, in its sole discretion, reject the candidature of anyone provisionally allotted to it through the CRP.”

In either case, a candidate must be either -

A Citizen of India or

A subject of Nepal or

A subject of Bhutan or

A Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

AGE CRITERIA:

The IBPS has set out an age limit for various posts as of June 1, 2024. These are as follows:

Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years

Office Assistant (Clerk): 18-28 years

Officer Scale-2: 21-32 years

Officer Scale-3: 21-40 years

HOW TO APPLY:

Candidates have to apply online on the official website, and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Candidates need to first go to the official website ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP for RRBs” and then click on the appropriate option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs OFFICERS (Scale-I, II, and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANTS (Multipurpose)”.

Candidates will have to click on the New Registration link to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the credentials.

An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Candidates are required to upload their – photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration. Candidates will also need to capture and upload their photograph through webcam or mobile phone during the registration process. as per the specifications prescribed.

Candidates must carefully fill in the online application form as no change in any of the data filled in the online application form can be done later. Before submission of the online application form, candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details.

Mode of Payment: Candidates can make the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only. Candidates must keep the necessary details/documents ready to make Online Payment of the requisite application fee/ intimation charges.

After completing the procedure of applying online including fee payment, candidates should take a printout of the system-generated online application form, ensure the particulars filled in are accurate, and retain it along with Registration Number and Password for future reference.

