IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024 released at ibps.in, 9923 Officers, Office Assistant posts to be filled

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2024 10:17 AM IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024 has been released. This recruitment drive will fill up 9923 posts.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024. Candidates who want to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk and Officers posts can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9923 Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: June 7, 2024
  • Closing date of application: June 27, 2024
  • Application fee payment last date: June 27, 2024
  • Conduct of pre-exam training: July 22 to July 27, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary examination followed by main examination. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority tentatively scheduled in the month of November 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee is 850/- for all others and 175/- for Officer (Scale I, II & III) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The application fee is Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB 2024

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024 released at ibps.in, 9923 Officers, Office Assistant posts to be filled
