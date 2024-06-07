IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024 released at ibps.in, 9923 Officers, Office Assistant posts to be filled
IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024 has been released. This recruitment drive will fill up 9923 posts.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024. Candidates who want to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk and Officers posts can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 9923 Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: June 7, 2024
- Closing date of application: June 27, 2024
- Application fee payment last date: June 27, 2024
- Conduct of pre-exam training: July 22 to July 27, 2024
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of preliminary examination followed by main examination. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority tentatively scheduled in the month of November 2024.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹850/- for all others and ₹175/- for Officer (Scale I, II & III) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The application fee is Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB 2024
