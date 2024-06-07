 IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9923 Officers, Clerks posts begins at ibps.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9923 Officers, Clerks posts begins at ibps.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2024 09:23 AM IST

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024 registration begins for 9923 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9923 Officers, Clerks posts begins, link here

The last date to apply for the post is till June 27, 2024. The payment window will close on June 27, 2024. The conduct of pre-exam training will be conducted from July 22 to July 27, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on August 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will include prelims exam, main exam.

Application Fees

The application fee is 850/- for all others and 175/- for Officer (Scale I, II & III) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The application fee is Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024 for Officers 

Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024 for Clerk 

News / Education / Employment News / IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024: Registration for 9923 Officers, Clerks posts begins at ibps.in, direct link here
