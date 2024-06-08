LSAT Result 2024 announced, direct link and steps to check Law entrance test scores on lsatindia.in

LSAT Result 2024: Pearson VUE on Saturday announced the results of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2024. Those who have taken the entrance test can check their scorecards on lsatindia.in. The scorecards are available on the candidate dashboard, the direct link to which is given below. LSAT Result 2024 announced, direct link to check scores(HT file)

Per information available on the official website, candidates will receive a scaled score between 420 and 480 and a percentile rank. There was no negative marking in the test.

To download marks sheets, candidates must login with the username or email ID and password.

How to check LSAT India result 2024

Follow these steps or use the link given here to check your marks-

Go to the exam website at lsatindia.in. Open the candidate registration page and then enter the login credentials. Submit the details and log in. Check and download the result.

LSAT India result 2024: Direct link to check marks

The exam conducting authority also informed that candidates will receive an email notification when their scorecards are available for download from the registration site. Therefore, the candidates should also check their email inbox for any possible update in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that the LSAT India 2024 was conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) from May 16 to May 19, 2024.

The examination was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode for 2 hours and 30 minutes. There were a total of 92 questions consisting of Analytical reasoning (23 questions) Logical reasoning-1 (22 questions), Logical reasoning-2 (23 questions), and Reading comprehension (24 questions).

LSAT India scores are accepted by top law colleges in India for admissions to law courses for both Undergraduate and Post Graduate programmes. These colleges, are associated with LSAT India.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information on LSAT India 2024.