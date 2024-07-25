IBPS RRB PO admit card, information handout released at ibps.in; direct link to download call letter

IBPS RRB PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued call letters or admit cards for the RRB PO Preliminary examination (IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024). Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process can download the prelims admit cards from ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO 2024 call letters released

The institute has also issued an information handout for the candidates.

The IBPS RRB PO admit card can be downloaded up to August 4. The candidates must login to their accounts using roll number/registration number and date of birth/password to download the call letters.

IBPS RRB PO call letter download link

The duration of the prelims examination is 45 minutes, in which the candidates can attempt 80 questions for 80 marks. The paper will have two sections: Reasoning (40 questions, 40 marks, 25 minutes) and Quantitative Aptitude (40 questions, 40 marks, 20 minutes).

The question paper will be in English and region-specific languages based on the examination city opted by the candidates. However, in a situation of dispute, the English version of the question will be treated as final.

Use of calculators, books, notes, cell phones or any other devices is strictly prohibited during the examination, the institute said.

On the exam day, candidates must bring the printed call letter or admit card with a photo affixed, a valid photocopy of the identity proof and its original copy and one additional photograph. Valid photo IDs include PAN card, passport, driving license, voter ID with photo, bank passbook with photo, photo ID issued by gazetted officers or people's representatives on official letterhead, recent photo ID issued by a recognised college or university, Aadhar Card, E-Aadhar card with photo, Bar Council ID card with photo and employee ID.

The IBPS said it may conduct online Aadhar verification of candidates and scribes at different stages of the examination.

For further details, check the information handout here.