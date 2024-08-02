SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Apply for 312 posts of Junior Hindi Translator, check eligibility, exam scheme and more

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the official recruitment notification for the post of Junior Hindi Translator. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the post can submit their application forms on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Hindi Translator post via the direct link given below.

Notably, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 312 vacancies.

Check the important schedule below:

Dates for submission of online applications: August 2 to August 25, 2024.

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 25, 2024, till 11 PM.

Last date and time for making online fee payments: August 26, 2024, till 11 PM.

Application correction window: September 4 to September 5, 2024.

Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): October-November, 2024

Eligibility:

As per the official notification, the age limit is 18 to 30 years as of 01.08.2024, i.e., candidates born not before 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2006 are eligible to apply.

However, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit.

Scheme of examination:

The SSC JHT recruitment examination will include two papers. Paper I will be held as a Computer-Based examination, and Paper II will be written or descriptive mode.

Paper I will include General Hindi and General English, and Paper II will be Translation & Essay. Both papers will be held for 2 hours.

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type Multiple choice questions only.

There will also be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper I. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep this point in mind while answering questions.

Paper-I: The SSC stated that the questions will be designed to test the candidates'‟ understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases and idioms and ability to write the languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The questions will be of degree level.

Paper-II: As per the SSC, Paper II will contain two passages for translation - one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English that will test the candidates' translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the two languages correctly.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification here.