India Post will close the registration process for Gramik Dak Sevak posts on August 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process was started on July 15, 2024. India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 44228 posts, direct link here

The correction window will open on August 6 and will close on August 8, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 44228 posts in the organisation.

Educational qualification for engagement of GDS is Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

The minimum age of candidates can be 18 years, and it cannot be more than 40 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: How to apply online

To apply for India Post GDS recruitment, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for the GDS recruitment is ₹100. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants. The payment of the application fee should be done through online mode only.

The official notification reads, “the Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.