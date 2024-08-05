UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Finding essay-writing difficult? Experts show how to write impactful essays effectively

With just a little over a month left for the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination, 2024 to begin, candidates are probably racing against time to complete the syllabus to crack the country’s most prestigious exam. However, proper planning and practice can help candidates prepare for the exams effectively, thereby ensuring best results. UPSC CSE Mains Preps 2024: Experts suggest easy hacks to learn the art of essay writing. Check out below. (Pxabay)

Clearly, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 will be a litmus test for candidates who qualified for the preliminary exams, the results of which was declared on July 1, 2024.

PRELIMS VS MAINS: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE?

While the preliminary exams consisted of two papers, the Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. It will consist of 9 conventional essay-type papers of which two papers will be of qualifying nature.

Now Paper I of the CSE Finals 2024 consists of Essay writing, which will carry a total of 250 marks, and candidates will get three hours to attempt the paper. As seen in the previous year’s question paper, there are two sections – Section A and Section B, with four essay topics in both the sections. Candidates were asked to choose any one topic in each of the sections, and write an essay in 1000 to 1200 words.

Also read: How aspiring designers can transform their productivity using Generative AI

The commission states, “Candidates may be required to write essays on multiple topics. They will be expected to keep close to the subject of the essay to arrange their ideas in an orderly fashion and to write concisely. Credit will be given for effective and exact expression.”

For a clear understanding, candidates can refer to the previous year’s question paper given below:

As such it is essential for a candidate to know the art of essay writing, and thereby secure the maximum number of marks out of the total 250.

Also read: More than 13.35 lakh Indian students pursuing higher studies abroad, Canada top destination, US next, check list

Now it is understandable that writing an essay may not be as easy as it sounds, especially for an exam as crucial as the UPSC civil service exams. To make it easier for the candidates, team Hindustan Times spoke to experts from academic circles who have substantial experience in the field, and here’s what they recommend:

1. A POWERFUL INTRODUCTION

The first significant point about an essay is its introduction. The success of the essay lies in its ability to place the matter at hand in a way that it immediately arouses the curiosity of the reader. Dr Gautam Sarma, former HOD of English at Cotton University, said “It is imperative that the introduction of an essay carries, as it were, a gist of the entire argument that is going to be presented in the essay.

“While there are different ways of beginning an essay, an appropriate quote or a proverb stands to make the introduction impressive. A good introduction always sets the tone and tenor of the argument,’ added Dr Sarma.

2. FOCUS ON ORGANIZATIONAL HARMONY

Dr Sangeeta Goswami, a retired teacher of English, said “What is most important while writing an essay is the fact that the subject of the essay should be understood properly so that a unified logical and coherent argument can be built up. It should be kept in mind that a streak sense of organizational harmony be observed without allowing any irrelevant or unnecessary details nearly in order to increase the length of the essay.

Dr Goswami, who has more than three decades of experience in teaching, added the points of the essay should be so organized that they appear to come automatically to establish themselves as inevitable and integrated elements of the essay itself.

3. PRACTICE WRITING FOR EFFECTIVE LANGUAGE

The language of the essay is what can make or mar the prospect and quality of the essay, believes Dr Mayuri Pathak, a former faculty of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM). She said, “Language plays an important role while writing an essay. While the language when used should be simple and free from glitches, it should also be at the same time appropriate and capable of conveying the sense of what is meant to be said.”

“I suggest candidates who are preparing for the Civil Service examinations to practice writing simple yet effective English, free from bombast and jargon,” she added.

Also read: UPSC Mains Exam 2024: Subject-wise strategy for GS papers, expert analysis of trends emerging from past exams

4. CLARITY OF THOUGHT

The style of an essay is also responsible for maintaining the quality of the essay. Depending on the context of the essay, the candidate may take recourse to various styles such as formal, candid, argumentative, or analytical. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Champak Goswami, faculty at the Department of English at University Law College, and a researcher, said, “It is imperative that the essay in question is guided by a clarity of thought, aptness of diction and lucidity of expression. Slang and colloquial expressions are to be completely avoided while writing a formal essay.

5. EFFECTIVE CONCLUSION

Dr Gautam Sarma stated further, “Having written all the important points of the argument in the body of the essay, it now remains to be seen as to how the essay is concluded in a manner convincing and satisfactory to the reader. It should sum up the argument in a way that nothing important is left out, nor any superficial details added. In all, the conclusion should be both intellectually stimulating and emotionally gratifying.”

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examinations 2024 is scheduled to be held for five days, starting from September 20, 2024. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will appear for the personality test (interview round).