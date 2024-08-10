 UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration begins on August 20 at upneet.gov.in, check schedule here - Hindustan Times
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration begins on August 20 at upneet.gov.in, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Aug 10, 2024 02:49 PM IST

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling schedule have been released. The registration begins on August 20, 2024.

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling schedule. The registration process will begin on August 20, 2024. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration begins on August 20, schedule here
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration begins on August 20, schedule here

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply is till August 24, 2024. The last date for making fee payment is till August 24, 2024. The merit list will release on August 24, 2024. The choice filling will begin on August 24 and will close on August 29, 2024. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 30 and allotment order can be downloaded from August 21 to September 5, 2024.

Check schedule here 

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply online

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To participate in counselling, it will be mandatory for all eligible candidates to register themselves online on the website by paying the fee of 2000/-.

Deposit money to be paid by the candidates is Rs. 30,000/- for public sector seats, Rs. 2,00,000/- for private sector medical college seats and Rs. 1 for private sector dental colleges, It is mandatory to deposit Rs. 1 lakh online.

Those candidates whose original documents are available online and verification have been done are eligible for choice filling. Also candidates should deposit the security money to fill choices. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.

