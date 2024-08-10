UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 out at uptac.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling has released UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on August 10, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for B.Tech courses can check the seat allotment result on the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in. UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 out, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the payment of seat confirmation can be done from August 10 to August 12, 2024. Candidates can freeze/ float the allotments from August 10 to August 12, 2024.

All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The tuition fees in Govt. / Govt. aided colleges / institutes shall be as per latest orders of Government of U.P applicable in the respective colleges/institutes. However, few courses are under self-finance scheme and the details of the fee for such courses can be obtained by the respective colleges/institutions. However, information about amount of the hostel and other fee can be obtained from the institute itself.

The record of the Counselling would be preserved only up to 90 days from the closing date of last round of counselling. No request for providing any information thereafter shall be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPTAC.