Delhi University closes Phase II of UG admissions, over 1.80 lakh applications received, details here

Delhi University closed the window for Phase II of filing program and college preferences under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Friday, August 9. Delhi University closes Phase II of admissions for undergraduate courses. (Representative image)

Applicants could submit their programme and college combination preferences on the CSAS portal by 11.59 pm.

The University had earlier informed us that the preferences saved till Friday by the candidates will get auto-submitted/ locked and be used for allocations.

Notably, the University registered over 1.80 lakh applications in phase-II of UG admission admissions during phase two of CSAS, news agency PTI quoted Hanit Gandhi, the dean of the admission branch as saying.

The official informed that about 2.47 lakh applications have registered for taking admission into Delhi University's various UG programmes till date.

"So far, a total of 1,80,109 students have filled their preferences for taking admission in the UG programmes of the university. After the first phase, 2,47,273 students have registered. Overall, we have received 1,59,56,834 combinations of preferences,” Gandhi told PTI.

Applicants show interest in seven courses, B.Com tops the list

The official also informed that as many as seven courses were among the top favourites of the applicants. Among these, B.Com was the most sought-after course, followed by English Hons, Political Science Hons, History Hons, Psychology Hons, and Economics Hons.

It may be mentioned here that the declaration of simulated ranks will be done on August 11 at 5 pm, with the preference change window opening on the same day. The University is scheduled to release the first allotment list on August 16, 2024.

In Phase 2, candidates were required to map the subjects studied by them in Class 12 to those in which they have appeared in CUET UG 2024. The University had stated that it would consider only those CUET papers in which the candidates have passed their board exams for admission purposes. “Candidates must refer to the Bulletin of Information for details related to the similarity of the subjects. It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to provide correct subject mapping. The decision of the university in this regard shall be final and binding. General Test of CUET(UG)-2024 will not be mapped to any subject,” DU informed.

Notably, the first phase of CSAS commenced on May 28 for admission to 79 UG programs for 71, 000 seats in 69 colleges.

The University is set to commence classes for first-semester students on August 29. The session was originally scheduled to commence on August 1 but was deferred later owing to the delay in the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores in the midst of allegations of irregularities in entrance examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency, which is also responsible to hold the CUET UG examinations.

(With inputs from PTI)