Ahead of NEET PG Exam 2024, NBEMS issues notice on normalisation procedure for preparation of results, check here

With barely 24 hours left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 to be conducted, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS has issued a notice on Saturday, August 10, explaining the normalisation procedure for the preparation of the results. NEET PG 2024: In the latest notice, the NBEMS said that it has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi to prepare results. (HT File Photo)

In the official notice, the NBEMS said it “has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift including but not limited to INI-CET, in preparation of result for NEET-PG 2024.”

The NBEMS further referred to the AIIMS Delhi notice dated January 20, 2023, wherein it has been mentioned that the “Percentile score is the Normalised Score for the examination.”

What is the Percentile Score?

As per the AIIMS Delhi notice, the Percentile Score is the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) in that particular Percentile in that examination.

In other words, the topper (highest score) of each group (shift) will get the same Percentile of 100, which is desirable. The marks obtained between the highest and lowest scores are converted to appropriate Percentiles.

Also, the Percentile Scores will be calculated to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties, the notice stated.

“In this method of scoring, the HIGHEST SCORE in each paper (irrespective of the raw scores/percentage obtained) will be the 100 Percentile indicating that 100% of candidates have scored equal to or lesser than the highest scorer/ topper for that shift,” it added.

Meanwhile, the lowest score would have a percentile depending on the total number of candidates who have taken the examination.

Notably, the latest notice by the NBEMS comes only a day after the Supreme Court rejected the petition seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2024 on Friday. Apart from citing issues concerning travel arrangements to the allocated seats, the petitioners had also sought disclosure of the normalisation formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.

The top court, in its verdict, had said it could not put the careers of over 2 lakh candidates in jeopardy, adding that the interests of a few petitioners could not overpower the broader concerns of the vast majority of students and their families.