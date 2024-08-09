NEET PG 2024 examinations to be conducted at 500 test Centres on August 11, centres ‘reduced’ as precautionary measure

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET PG examinations 2024 at ‘reduced’ 500 test Centres on August 11, people familiar with the matter informed on Thursday. This year the NEET PG exam will be conducted in two shifts. The exam will be conducted online.(Raj K Raj/HT file)

They said the number of test Centres has been reduced to 500 from the usual 1200 as a precautionary measure, as fewer Centres will mean stricter vigilance.

Most students have been assigned a centre in their city to avoid long-distance travelling. The NEET PG exam will be conducted in two shifts, with separate papers for each shift, and it will be conducted online. The scores must be normalised as the exam will be conducted in shifts.

Earlier on Thursday, the admit cards for the rescheduled exam were released.

The NEET-PG, organised by NBEMS and its technical partner TCS, has faced several controversies this year. Earlier, as a precautionary measure the examination had to be postponed a day ahead of its scheduled June 23 date.

NEET PG hearing in SC today

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11. The plea claims that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday took note of lawyer Anas Tanwir's submissions on the issue.

The bench said the matter will be listed on Friday.

While the allocation of the centres was done to curb malpractices, the plea said due to the paucity of time, it is difficult for the candidates to make arrangements for travel to specific cities.

(With inputs from Rhytma Kaul)