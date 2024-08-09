NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today
NEET PG 2024 Hearing Live: The Supreme Court on Friday, August 9 will hear the plea to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) examination. The NEET PG 2024 examination is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024 in two shifts. The apex court agreed to hear the postponement plea after advocate Anas Tanwir mentioned the petition before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday seeking an urgent hearing on the matter....Read More
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue.
The petitioners mentioned that candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2024 examination are facing difficulties in reaching the exam centres with so less time in hand as the allocated cities list was released on July 31 and specific test centre venue was out on August 8 along with the admit card.
Along with this, the petitioners have also asked for disclosure of the normalization formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.
NEET PG 2024 examination was earlier scheduled on June 23, 2024. The eam was postponed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. Follow the blog for latest updates on hearing, exam date and other details.
(With inputs from PTI)
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Exam to be held for 2.28 lakh candidates
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG exam on August 11, 2024, in two shifts across the country for 2,28,542 candidates at 416 examination centres in 170 cities.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: About NEET PG exam
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: The NEET-PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to all post MBBS DNB courses, post MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Find the NEET PG admit card link
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Candidates who will appear for the NEET PG examination can find the admit card below.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: What Shashi Tharoor urged to Union Minister JP Nadda?
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged Union Health Minister J P Nadda to provide enough eam centres in every state for the examination so that students do not have to travel thousands of kilometers and also can avoid the hassle of arranging affordable and safe accommodation.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: What other disclosure do petitioners want?
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Along with the demand for deferment of the examination, the petitioners have also asked for disclosure of the normalization formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Why was NEET PG exam to be held on June 23 postponed?
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it. The exam was postponed as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Why was allocation of centre done so late?
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: As per the PTI report, while the allocation of the centres was done to curb malpractices, the plea said due to the paucity of time, it is difficult for the candidates to make arrangements for travel to specific cities.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Timeline of events
NEET PG old exam date: June 23, 2024
NEET PG new exam date: August 11, 2024
NEET PG exam city details shared: July 31, 2024
NEET PG admit card, specific test centre venue: August 8, 2024
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Exam date
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: NEET PG eamination will be conducted on August 11, 2024 in two shifts. The shift details have not been shared by the Board yet.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Why students want postponement of exams?
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: As per the plea filed, students who will appear for the examination are finding it difficult to reach the exam centre in such a short notice.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Urgent hearing today
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: The Supreme Court agreed to hear the petition today, August 9 after advocate Anas Tanwir mentioned the petition before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday seeking an urgent hearing on the matter.
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Supreme Court hearing on postponement today
NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: The Supreme Court will hear the petition to postpone the NEET PG examination today, August 9, 2024.