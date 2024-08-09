NEET PG 2024 Hearing Live: The Supreme Court on Friday, August 9 will hear the plea to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) examination. The NEET PG 2024 examination is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024 in two shifts. The apex court agreed to hear the postponement plea after advocate Anas Tanwir mentioned the petition before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday seeking an urgent hearing on the matter....Read More

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue.

The petitioners mentioned that candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2024 examination are facing difficulties in reaching the exam centres with so less time in hand as the allocated cities list was released on July 31 and specific test centre venue was out on August 8 along with the admit card.

Along with this, the petitioners have also asked for disclosure of the normalization formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.

NEET PG 2024 examination was earlier scheduled on June 23, 2024. The eam was postponed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. Follow the blog for latest updates on hearing, exam date and other details.

(With inputs from PTI)