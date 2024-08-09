NEET PG 2024: Ahead of SC hearing and barely 48 hours ahead of exam, medical aspirants flood social media with concerns

What will be the Supreme Court’s verdict on NEET PG postponement? – This was one of the most frequently asked questions by medical aspirants on multi-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) ever since the Supreme Court said that it will be hearing a petition on the postponement of the NEET PG on August 9. NEET PG 2024: Medical aspirants in general and NEET PG candidates in particular have stormed social media in a bid to get clarity about the conduct of the ensuing entrance examination on the scheduled date. (Representative image)

The petition filed in the top court stated that the candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2024 examination were facing difficulties in reaching the exam centers with so less time in hand as the allocated cities list was released on July 31 and specific test center venue was out on August 8 along with the admit card.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue and agreed to deliberate on the matter.

Apart from the deferment of the examination, the petitioners have also sought disclosure of the normalization formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.

With the anticipation at its peak, medical aspirants in general and NEET PG candidates in particular have stormed social media in a bid to get clarity about the conduct of the ensuing entrance examination on the scheduled date, that is August 11, with voicing in unison for a “One exam, one shift. No Normalisation. Centre Reallocation.”

For instance, one of the users named Dr Rafi Shah stated that the Supreme Court should order a new date with previous format of exam, adding that two different set of papers for one exam and reallocation of exam centres 1000km away is a “complete mismanagement by NBEMS.”

Another user named Dr CK Prabhakaran asked if NEET PG 2024 will also have 67 Toppers after Normalisation as was the case in NEET UG.

Saket Agarwal, another user called on leaders to extend help to the covid warriors as he called for a single shift, fair, and transparent exam.

Ravi Meena, a user on X slammed a section of people who he said were alleging that the aspirants of NEET PG were demanding a postponement due to lack of preparation. The user wrote that preparation was not a factor but normalization and weather conditions, were among the top factors.

One more user named Shubham Agarwal said if one shift one exam and no normalisation for future doctors were too much to ask for to conduct an exam fairly.

These and many such posts are flooding social media even as candidates barely have about 48 hours to appear for the exam. One now has to wait to see how things unfold after the hearing.