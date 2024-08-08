NEET PG 2024: SC to hear plea seeking exam postponement, allocated cities highly inconvenient, say petitioners

The Supreme Court will on Friday, August 9, hear an ‘urgent petition’ seeking postponement of NEET PG examination. The Supreme Court will hear a petition on the postponement of upcoming NEET PG 2024 examination on August 9.

A report by LiveLaw informed that advocate Anas Tanwir had mentioned the petition before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday morning seeking an urgent hearing.

In response, CJI stated that the matter will be heard tomorrow. The petitioners said many candidates who will be appearing in the exam have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach, LiveLaw reported.

The petitioners further asserted that It has become highly difficult for candidates to make arrangements for their travel to their specific cities, given the short notice.

Meanwhile, apart from the deferment of the examination, the petitioners have also sought disclosure of the normalization formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to keep any possibility of arbitrariness in the process at bay.

This development comes at a time when the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS is scheduled to release the NEET PG Admit Card 2024 today.

About NEET PG 2024 exam

It may be mentioned here that the NEET PG examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2024, in two shifts, in CBT (computer-based test) mode.

There will be 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates will be allowed 3 hrs 30 minutes to complete the examination.

Notably, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024, but however was postponed owing to “precautionary measure”.