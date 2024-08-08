NEET PG 2024 Admit Card releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here’s how to download

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release NEET PG 2024 Admit Card on August 8, 2024. Candidates who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can download the hall tickets from the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Live Updates NEET PG 2024 Admit Card releasing today, here’s how to download

As per the official notice, the test centre venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on August 8, 2024 at NBEMS website.

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card: How to download hall tickets

All the candidates who will appear for the NBE NEET examination can follow these steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG examination will be conducted on August 11, 2024 in two shifts. The exam will be conducted in a single day & single session in CBT mode. The question paper will comprise of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs 30 minutes.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on June 23, 2024, which was postponed due to “precautionary measure”. The new NEET PG exam date was announced on July 5, 2024. The test city details were shared by NBEMS on July 31, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.