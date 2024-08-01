NEET PG 2024 Exam City Allotment: Test city details shared by NBEMS via SMS

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shared the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment details with candidates on Wednesday night. The NBEMS had previously said that the test city information would be shared via email, but aspirants of the test have told they have received it via SMS. Those who are yet to check the NEET PG exam city allotment information should check the SMS inbox of the phone number registered with the board. NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment details released(Hindustan Times)

NEET PG test city allotment details will not be displayed on the NBEMS website – natboard.edu.in.

The NBEMS has only provided the names of the cities in which the candidates' exam centres will be located. The detailed addresses of the examination centres will be mentioned on the admit cards.

NEET PG 2024 admit card will be released on August 8.

The postgraduate medical entrance examination will be held on July 11 at test centres across the country.

NEET PG was originally scheduled for June 23, but the Health Ministry postponed the exam to August.

For the revised exam, NBEMS shared a list of 185 cities in which the test will be conducted. It asked candidates to provide four choices of their preferred exam cities.

The test city allotment has been done randomly from the four choices provided by the candidates.

The NBEMS had previously informed that if the number of test available in a state or UT is less than four or the number of candidates in the sate/UT is more than the number of seats available, the candidates will be asked to choose from test cities in the nearby states or UTs.

The NBEMS said that overcapacity, logistical issues, and administrative or security reasons may prevent a candidate from getting a preferred test centre and added that such candidates will be given a test centre in the nearest available location.

Those who did not provide choices of test centres have been allotted test centres in any of the 185 cities.