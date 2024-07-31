NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment details to be shared today, here's how to check it

NEET PG 2024: Exam city allotment details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG 2024 will be shared with candidates today, July 31. Previously, it was scheduled for July 29 but the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) postponed it. NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment details today(HT File Photo)

This information will be shared via email. Candidates will not be able to check the NEET PG test city allotment details on the board website (natboard.edu.in).

The postgraduate medical entrance examination is scheduled for July 11 and admit cards will be released on August 8.

The exam city slip is only to inform the candidates where their test centres will be located. The name and address of test centres and other details will be mentioned on the admit cards.

Originally scheduled for June 23, the NEET PG exam was postponed to August by the Health Ministry.

After announcing the revised date, NBEMS shared a list of 185 test cities and asked candidates to give the names of four cities of their preference.

It informed that the exam city allotment for NEET PG will be done randomly from the four choices given by the candidates. In a situation where the number of test centres available in a state/UT opted by a candidate is less than four, or the number of candidates is higher than the seats available, the candidates will be asked to choose from test cities in the nearby states or UTs.

Some candidates may not get a preferred centre due to due to overcapacity, logistical, administrative, or security reason and in such a situation, the candidate will be allocated a test centre in one of the nearest available locations, it added.

Those who did not provide any choice of test centres will be allocated a test centre anywhere in the country, NBEMS said.