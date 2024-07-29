NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment today, check details here

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will share exam city allotment details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG 2024 today, July 29. This information will be shared with candidates on their registered email IDs and will not be available on the exam website (natboard.edu.in). NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment today(HT File Photo)

The details about the test centre will be available on admit cards, which will be released on August 8, the NBEMS said.

“The test city so allocated shall be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on 29th July 2024 at their registered email IDs. The test centre venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on 8 th August 2024 at NBEMS website,” an official statement reads.

NEET PG 2024 will be held on August 11. Originally, the test was scheduled for June 23 but it was postponed.

Previously, the NBEMS shared a list of 185 cities where the exam will be held. It asked candidates to choose four preferred test cities.

“Wherever the number of available test cities in a State/UT of correspondence address are less than four or the demand of testing seats is exceeding the available capacity in the state of correspondence address, the candidate shall be offered to choose from the test cities of nearby States/UTs,” it said.

The board informed that test city allocation will be done randomly from the cities provided by the candidates.

NBEMS said that it is possible a candidate may not get a test centre in his/her preferred cities due to overcapacity, logistical, administrative, or security reasons. In such cases, the candidate will be allocated a test centre in one of the nearest available locations.

If no test centre can be allocated within the state of correspondence address or even a nearby state as well, the applicant will be allocated a test centre in any part of the country based on availability.

Candidates who did not provide any test city preferences during the window will be allocated a test centre anywhere in the country, the NBEMS said.

For further details, check the notification here.