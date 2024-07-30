NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment date postponed, to be done on July 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the exam city allotment date for NEET PG 2024. As per the latest notice available on natboard.edu.in, test city allotment will be done on July 31. Previously, it was scheduled for July 29. NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment date postponed (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Test city allotment will be done via email, not on the official website.

This information will only indicate the name of the city in which the test centres will be located. Admit cards will indicate detailed information about the test centre, including the address.

NEET PG admit cards will be released on August 8.

Originally, NEET PG 2024 was scheduled for June 23 but it was postponed by the Health Ministry. Later, the NBEMS informed that the exam will be held on August 11.

After announcing the exam date, the board shared a list of 185 cities where the test will take place, and asked the candidates to give four preferences.

The board informed that test city allocation will be done randomly from the cities provided by the candidates.

It said that if the number of test centre available in a state or union territory opted by a candidate is less than four, or the number of candidates is higher than the seats available, the candidates will be offered to choose from test cities in the nearby states or UTs.

The board clarified that it is possible a candidate may not get a test centre in his/her preferred cities due to overcapacity, logistical, administrative, or security reasons. In such a situation, the candidate will be allocated a test centre in one of the nearest available locations.

Further, the board said that if a candidate did not choose any test centre during the window provided for it, s/he will be allocated a test centre anywhere in the country.