NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: NBE NEET hall tickets releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, here’s how to check

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card on August 8, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can download the hall tickets on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. ...Read More

The test centre venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on August 8, 2024 at NBEMS website.

NEET PG examination will be conducted on August 11, 2024 in two shifts. The exam will be conducted in a single day & single session in CBT mode. The question paper will comprise of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs 30 minutes.

The NEET-PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to all post MBBS DNB courses, post MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.