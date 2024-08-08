NEET PG Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card today, August 8, 2024. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate exam hall tickets will be available on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The link can also be checked at another official website- nbe.edu.in....Read More

The Board has not announced the time of release of the admit card on website.

Along with the NEET PG hall tickets, the test centre venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card on the official website of NBEMS.

This year, the NEET PG examination will be held on August 11, 2024, in two shifts. The board has not officially announced the shift details.

The examination will be held in a single day and single session in CBT mode. The NEET PG exam question paper will comprise 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/ distractors in English only. Candidates will have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The exam duration is 3 hours 30 minutes.

The NEET-PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to all post MBBS DNB courses, post MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card download link, exam city and other details.