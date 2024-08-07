After NBEMS confidential letter leak, now social media post claims NEET PG paper may have been leaked. What’s the truth?

With barely four days left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024, a post on social media dated August 7 has left netizens in general and candidates in particular in full suspense after it claimed that the question paper of the entrance examination may have been leaked. NEET PG 2024: The user shared multiple screenshots of conversations of group chats and also individuals allegedly fixing a price to ‘book slots’. (Pic courtesy: screenshot/twitter.com/DrDhruvchauhan)

While there is no official confirmation on any paper leak so far, the post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Dr Dhruv Chauhan has left alarm bells ringing, wherein he alerted that hundreds of Telegram pages were claiming to sell NEET PG papers.

In his post, Dr Chauhan wrote, “Hundreds of Telegram pages claiming to sale NEET PG papers, these frauds should be on Radar of Cyber crime and intelligence bureau because they might or might not have the papers which needs to be investigated. Received these SS from some followers.”

The user also shared multiple screenshots of conversations of group chats and also individuals allegedly fixing a price to ‘book slots’. As seen in one of the screenshots, conversations were active on a group named ‘NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIALS’ with over 20,600 subscribers.

What is really concerning is that in one of the messages, a person said the leaked material would cost ₹75,000, and asked the enquirer to deposit ₹35,000 first, following which he will be added to the group chat dealing with leaked papers. The sender of the message further stated that the materials will be provided one day ahead of the exams.

In another message, one of the senders stated, “The board said materials will be prepared 2 hours before exam just because they don’t want the candidates to believe that there will be leakages…”

Netizens, on the other hand, were in total shock, with few even agreeing to the possibility of a leakage.

One of the X users named Dr. Raj K Bhagat, said “It's true that paper can’t be prepared just 2 hours prior to exam. There needs to be checking of mistakes and many more things. So the thing that paper is prepared 2 hours before the exam is baseless.”

There were others who suspected it was an act by fraudsters to dupe candidates of lakhs.

Dr Yash Oza, another user, said “Most probably these paper leak gangs will turn out to be a fraud and students paying lacs will score ducks in exam."Jamtara gangs" are active calling all students, offering them paper. An old saying - where ever there are greedy people around , frauds never sleep empty stomach.”

Another user, Gavin E. Rodrigues, said “I'm more concerned about the number of people that are reacting to the telegram message! You are telling me that there are those many people paying for a supposed leaked paper?”

As stated earlier, no official response has been so far by the NBEMS in this regard. However, the situation does raise concerns as the exams are already knocking at the door. In fact, the examination is scheduled to be held after it was cancelled on June 23, amid the paper leak fiasco concerning the NEET PG and other entrance exams.

Probable leak of confidential NBEMS letter

The latest turn of events comes only 48 hours after the All FMGs Association (AFA) claimed that a confidential letter from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS, the exam conducting body of NEET PG may have leaked. The letter in question contained details of the examination – from shift timing, and mode of examination to details about examination centers, thereby raising concerns about the security in conducting a crucial medical entrance examination for medical students.

Will authorities intervene and bust any attempt to malign the entrance examination before time runs out? Only time will answer the question.

Please note: Candidates must note that there is no official confirmation on the NEET PG paper leak, and our objective is to alert candidates to not fall for any scams by perpetrators. The NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024.