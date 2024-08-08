NEET PG 2024 Admit Card released at natboard.edu.in, direct link to download here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has released the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card today, August 8, 2024. Candidates who are taking examination scheduled for August 11 can now download their admit cards from the official website at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Live Updates NEET PG Admit Card 2024: The NEET PG hall tickets are available for download. Direct link is given below.

In the hall ticket, candidates will find details of exam city and venue, shifting timing and more.

The NEET PG examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2024 in two shifts in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode.

The NEET PG question paper will comprise of 200 Multiple Choice Questions, wherein candidates will be given questions having 4 response options in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

The examination will be held for a duration of 3 hrs 30 minutes.

The NBEMS was earlier scheduled to conduct the examination on June 23, 2024. However, it was postponed amid the paper leak controversies concerning the NEET UG and other entrance examinations.

The NBEMS postponed the exam as a “precautionary measure” and announced the new date on July 5, 2024.

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card: Steps to download hall tickets

Candidates appearing in the NEET PG examination can download the admit card through the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

On the home page, click on NEET PG 2024 Admit Card link.

Enter the login details on the new page and click on the submit.

The NEET PG Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.