NEET PG 2024 Exam tomorrow in two shifts for over 2 lakh candidates, check list of documents required

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2024 Exam tomorrow on August 11, 2024. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be held in two shifts tomorrow. The examination will be conducted for 2,28,542 candidates across the country. NEET PG 2024 Exam tomorrow in two shifts, check documents required (HT file)

The Supreme Court on Friday, August 9 refused to entertain the petition filed for postponement of the examination. CJI during the hearing said that we cannot jeopardise the exam for 2 lakh students on a petition by 5 students. Let there be certainty now. 2 lakh students and 4 lakh parents will be waiting.

NEET PG 2024 examination will be held at 500 centres across 185 cities across the country. The exam will be conducted in a single day and the question paper will comprise of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

NEET PG 2024 Exam: List of documents required

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the list of documents to be carried to the exam centres.