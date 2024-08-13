TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Combined Civil Services exam IV results awaited, here’s how to check

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will announce TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 in due course of time. The Combined Civil Services Examination – IV results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The other official website to check for result link is tnpscexams.in. TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: CCE exam IV results awaited, here’s how to check

The written examination was held on June 9, 2024 in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The paper was divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test, having 100 questions for 150 marks, and Part B – General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks. The second part of the answer sheets (Part B) will be evaluated only if a candidate secures the minimum qualifying marks of 40 per cent (60 Marks) in the first part.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: How to check

The provisional answer key was hosted on the commission's website on June 18, 2024.

All those candidates will have appeared for the written examination can check the results by following these steps given declared.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process will fill over 6000 group 4 vacancies under various departments of the Tamil Nadu government. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.