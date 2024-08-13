Planning a third attempt at JEE? Points to consider before taking a plunge and how to plan your preparation

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is one of India's most challenging engineering admission exams. Success in JEE requires careful planning, persistent concentration, and preparation because the competition gets harder yearly. For many students, getting into a prestigious university like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) or the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) is their ambition. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

For many students, getting into a prestigious university like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) or the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) is their ambition. However, not everyone can get the desired results on their first or second attempt. If you think of taking the JEE for the third time, weigh the benefits and drawbacks, reflect on your previous attempts, and create a comprehensive study schedule.

Points to consider before deciding on taking the JEE for the third time

1. Examine Previous Attempts- If you are considering retaking the JEE, consider assessing your previous attempts. Identify the primary areas where you fell short. Was it a lack of understanding of some ideas, exam anxiety, or poor time management? You can focus your preparation more effectively if you are aware of your areas of weakness.

2. Examine Your Physical and Mental Well-Being—The demanding JEE preparation process may stress you out physically and mentally. Prior to committing to an intense training program lasting a whole year, be sure your body and mind are in good health. Ask your friends, family, or a counsellor for support if you are experiencing stress or anxiety.

3. Examine Other Routes - Although JEE is a doorway to some of the best engineering colleges, there are alternative paths to a successful career. Examine other reputable engineering colleges that accept different entrance examinations or might accept you directly based on your 12th grade. Sometimes, a fresh start and a change of environment are beneficial.

Guides for Achieving Success on Your Third Try

1. Create a Firm Basis: Ascertain that you have a firm basis in math, chemistry, and physics, as well as in each of the three topics. As you go on to more advanced topics, ensure you understand the fundamental concepts.

2. Create a Study Plan: Having a structured study plan is critical. Give each subject enough time, practice often, and take short breaks to avoid burnout. Keep a careful eye on your schedule.

3. Get regular practice: Finish JEE previous papers and mock tests to get accustomed to the exam's structure and time constraints. With consistent practice, you can identify your areas of weakness and build upon them.

4. Seek Guidance: You may enroll in a reputable coaching program or ask knowledgeable instructors for help. They can provide customised guidance, study materials, and perceptive analysis.

5. Stay Positive and Motivated: When you're getting ready, it is important to stay positive and motivated. Remember your main objective, celebrate small victories, and establish reasonable goals.

6. Prioritize your health, focusing on getting enough rest, maintaining a healthy diet, and exercising. A healthy body encourages a healthy mind, essential for fruitful study sessions.

7. Taking many practice tests and consistently preparing for Olympiads are the best ways to enhance conceptual clarity and build advanced problem-solving skills, both of which are necessary for passing JEE. Students who use this strategy report feeling more confident, have improved time management abilities, and are better equipped to face challenging exam scenarios.

Choosing to take the JEE exam for the third time is a significant decision that should be made after carefully considering your past performance, present health, and accessible opportunities. If you believe in your talents and are willing to dedicate a whole year to preparation, proceed with a goal-oriented plan and a positive mindset. Remember that many renowned engineers and professionals had to overcome several challenges to achieve. If you put in much effort and continue, you can eventually succeed.

Subject-Specific Key topics for JEE Mains

Physics

- Lenses, mirrors, and ray optics.

- Heat transfer and the laws of thermodynamics.

- Fluid Mechanics: Velocity Gradient and Matter Properties.

- Kirchhoff's and Ohm's Laws apply to current electricity.

- Gauss' Law and capacitance in electrostatics.

- Quantum mechanics and atomic structure in modern physics.

- The characteristics and propagation of electromagnetic waves.

- Magnetic Effects: Magnetic Flux, Magnetic Effects of Current.

- Alternating currents and Faraday's Law in electromagnetic induction.

- Communication systems and band theory for semiconductors.

Chemistry

- Electrochemistry: Electrolytic Cells, Redox Reactions.

- Coordination Compounds: Isomerism, Ligands.

- Molecular Orbital Theory and Bond Polarity in Chemical Bonding.

- d and f Block Elements: Characteristics and Responses.

- p-Block Compounds and Trends Elements.

- Chemical Kinetics: Rate Laws and Reaction Rates.

- Quantum numbers and electron configuration in the atomic structure.

- Alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, and hydrocarbons in organic chemistry.

- Biomolecules: polymers, proteins, and carbohydrates.

Mathematics

- Trigonometry: Measurement of angles, identities, and ratios.

- Binomial theorem and quadratic equations in algebra.

- Domain, Range, and Types of Functions: Relations and Functions.

- Vectors: Applications and Scalar and Vector Products.

- Coordinate geometry includes the circle, parabola, and line equation.

- Arithmetic progression (AP) and geometric progression (GP) for sequences and series.

- Geometry: Shortest Distance Between Lines, Distance Between Points.

- Calculus: Indefinite and Definite Integration and Differentiation.

- Standard deviation, mean, and median in statistics.

- Counting principles, arrangements; permutations and combinations.

(Author Sandeep Mehta is IIT Delhi Alumnus and Co-Founder, Vidyamandir Classes. \Views expressed are personal.)