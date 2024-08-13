The University Grants Commission has released the UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip for August 21, 22, and 23, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download theslip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here (Representational image)

The official notice reads, “The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET June 2024 to be conducted on 21st, 22nd & 23rd August 2024.”

SC refuses to entertain plea against govt decision to cancel UGC-NET exam

The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET June 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website. To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip: How to download

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET exam city slip link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Also Read: UGC NET 2024 subject-wise re-examination schedule released, exams set to commence on August 21

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.