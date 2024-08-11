Edit Profile
    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET hall ticket to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
    Aug 11, 2024 1:09 PM IST
    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for UGC NET 2024 soon. Follow, the blog for the latest updates.
    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards will be out soon.

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card soon on the official website. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be available to all the appearing candidates from the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit card link will also be available here once it is released....Read More

    The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    NTA has stated that the notification regarding the intimation of the city of the exam centre will be displayed on the NTA website prior to 10 days before the exam.

    The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card, exam city direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 11, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: When will the exam city details be released

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA will also release the exam city details on the official website along with the admit card.

    Aug 11, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: Shift timings

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: The first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Aug 11, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: In how many shifts will the exam be conducted

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: UGC NET 2024 examination will the held in two shifts.

    Aug 11, 2024 1:03 PM IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: When will the exam be conducted

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects.

    Aug 11, 2024 1:01 PM IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: Official website to check

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be available to all the appearing candidates from the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Aug 11, 2024 12:59 PM IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: Hall Ticket awaited

    UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card soon on the official website.

