UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET hall ticket to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card soon on the official website. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be available to all the appearing candidates from the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

NTA has stated that the notification regarding the intimation of the city of the exam centre will be displayed on the NTA website prior to 10 days before the exam.

The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’.

