5 free AI courses offered by Google that you do not want to miss

There is no specific age for an individual to stop learning. As we welcome new technologies, developments and changes in our day-to-day life, it is imperative that we have an open mind to learning new things. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been introduced to us and is making waves with various developments in different sectors.

For all those who would like to take up new challenges and learning paths, here are 5 AI courses offered by Google that are free for all.

Introduction to Generative AI

Interested participants can join this free Introduction to Generative AI course offered by Google which is aimed at explaining what Generative AI is, how it is used, and how it differs from traditional machine learning methods.

Objectives:

Define Generative AI

Explain how Generative AI works

Describe Generative AI Model Types

Describe Generative AI Applications

Introduction to Image Generation

If you are interested in being introduced to the theory behind diffusion models and how to train and deploy them on Vertex AI, then this is a course that is recommended for participants and can be taken for free.

According to Google, this course introduces diffusion models, a family of machine learning models that recently showed promise in the image generation space. Diffusion models draw inspiration from physics, specifically thermodynamics. Within the last few years, diffusion models have become popular in both research and industry.

Objectives:

How diffusion models work

Real use-cases for diffusion models

Unconditioned diffusion models

Advancements in diffusion models (text-to-image)

Introduction to Responsible AI

According to Google, the course Introduction to Responsible AI is an introductory-level microlearning course aimed at explaining what responsible AI is, why it's important, and how Google implements responsible AI in its products. It also introduces Google's 7 AI principles.

Objectives:

Understand why Google has put AI principles in place.

Identify the need for a responsible AI practice within an organization.

Recognize that decisions made at all stages of a project have an impact on responsible AI.

Recognize that organizations can design AI to fit their own business needs and values.

Introduction to Vertex AI Studio

This course introduces Vertex AI Studio, a tool for prototyping and customizing generative AI models. Through immersive lessons, engaging demos, and a hands-on lab, you'll explore the generative AI workflow and learn how to leverage Vertex AI Studio for Gemini multimodal applications, prompt design, and model tuning. The aim is to enable you to unlock the potential of these models in your projects with Vertex AI Studio.

Objectives:

Explain what Vertex AI Studio does.

Use Gemini multimodal with Vertex AI Studio.

Design prompt by applying configurations and best practices.

Tune models by exploring different methods and the process.

Build Real World AI Applications with Gemini and Imagen

Are you interested in learning more about image recognition, natural language processing, image generation using Google's powerful Gemini and Imagen models, deploying applications on the Vertex AI platform? Google suggests building real-world AI Applications with Gemini and Imagen course to interested participants.

