Understanding the cues to help your child from bullying at school

The biggest fear for a parent is knowing that your child is suffering in silence. Bullying in schools is a big issue that affects several children every year. It leaves emotional scars that can last a lifetime. The signs of bullying can be subtle, yet they can have an extreme impact on a child's emotional and psychological well-being. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The signs of your child getting bullied aren't always obvious. Often, children are too afraid or ashamed to speak out. As a result, parents may be left in the dark, unaware of the torture their child is enduring.

However, there are hidden signs that can indicate your child is being bullied, and by observing these subtle cues, you can take action to protect and support your child.

The Warning Signs of Bullying

The signs of bullying can be subtle, yet they can have an extreme impact on a child's emotional and psychological well-being. As a parent, it's essential to be aware of the common signs that could suggest your child is being bullied.

One of the most obvious signs is a change in behavior or mood. If your child becomes withdrawn or anxious, it may be a sign that they're struggling with bullying. Other signs may include unexplained injuries, lost or destroyed property, or frequent headaches and stomach aches.

Your child may also show changes in their appetite or sleep patterns. They could show a sudden reluctance to go to school. Pay attention to any changes in their social dynamics, such as avoiding certain friends or becoming increasingly isolated.

Also, listen for subtle cues in their conversations, such as random references to problems at school or feelings of being alone or picked on. By recognising these signs, you can take the first step in addressing the issue and providing your child with the support and protection they need.

Also Read: BITS Pilani launches Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) at Hyderabad campus

How to address the issue with your child about bullying

The most crucial step in helping your child overcome the trauma of bullying is to have an open and honest conversation with them. It's important to approach the conversation with empathy and a non-judgmental attitude.

Start by creating a safe and comfortable environment where your child feels secure and supported. Choose a private setting where you can have uninterrupted time together. It is essential to make sure to give your child your undivided attention.

Begin the conversation by expressing your concern and letting your child know that you're there to support and listen to them. Use open-ended questions to encourage your child to share their experiences and feelings, such as "How was your day today?" or "Is everything okay at school?" Listen carefully to their response and avoid interrupting or dismissing their concerns.

It's important to validate their emotions and let them know that you believe them. This way, you'll help your child feel heard, understood, and empowered to open up about their struggles with bullying.

What to do to help your child cope with bullying

If your child is being bullied, it's imperative to take immediate action to help them cope with the emotional stress and feelings of vulnerability. The first step is to create a safe and non-judgmental space for your child to open up about their experiences.

Also Read: Germany granted 80,000 work visas till June 2024 mainly to attract skilled labour, details inside

Listen attentively to their story, and validate their emotions, letting them know that you believe them and that it's not their fault. It's important to maintain a calm and empathetic demeanor, as your child may feel anxious or ashamed about the situation.

Encourage your child to express their feelings, and help them identify any triggers or patterns of bullying. Next, work with your child to develop a plan to stay safe, such as avoiding certain areas or situations. They can also seek help from a trusted teacher or school counselor.

Consider taking the help of a therapist or counselor who specialises in working with children who have been bullied. By providing a supportive and nurturing environment, you can help your child regain their confidence and develop resilience in the face of bullying.

It’s important for children to stand up against bullying

When it comes to bullying, silence can be a dangerous thing. It's essential for children to understand that speaking up against bullying is not only a brave act, but a crucial step in putting an end to the suffering.

By immediately reporting incidents to their parents and teachers, children can break the cycle of fear and intimidation that bullies often rely on. Speaking up fearlessly can also help to prevent the long-term effects of bullying, like anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

Also Read: Budget 2024: Transformative approach to skill development and employment growth

Parents and teachers must create a safe and non-judgmental environment where children feel comfortable and supported in sharing their experiences, and where they can trust that their concerns will be taken seriously. By encouraging this culture of openness and trust, we can empower children to become their own champions and to stand up against bullying with confidence and courage.

(Authored by Dr Maithili Tambe, CEO of The Academy School (TAS), Pune. Views are personal)